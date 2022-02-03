Need help with your taxes? The IRS is offering these services in Atlanta

People can head to the Taxpayer Assistance Center on Saturday, no appointment is required.

ATLANTA — It's tax season, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is helping people in metro Atlanta get their documents in order.

The Atlanta Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for face-to-face IRS help on a walk-in basis; appointments are not needed.

However, the TAC at 401 W. Peachtree St. NW is following Centers for Disease Control social distancing guidelines for coronavirus. Social distancing protocols will be followed, according to a news release, and guests may be required to wear masks.

Taxpayers who have a question about a tax bill or need help resolving a tax problem can receive assistance from IRS employees. If a specialist is not available, the IRS said guests would receive a referral for the services.

Appointments for Deaf or Hard of Hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services will be scheduled for a later date. If a specialist is not available, the IRS said guests would receive a referral for the services.

The following services will be available:

People hoping to tap into the above resources are asked to come prepared. Taxpayers should bring a government-issued photo ID, social security cards for themselves, spouses and dependents, any IRS letters or notices and bank account information for direct deposits or refunds.

Tax return preparation will not be available at the TAC. Taxpayers earning $73,000 or less in 2021 can use tax software through IRS Free File at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish, according to the agency.

Those looking to file at minimum cost can turn to other resources in metro Atlanta. Free help preparing tax returns is available at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites in Atlanta.