SPLOST on November ballot for Gwinnett County

If the measure passes, the county could raise $950 million more than the current program.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Gwinnett County will head to the polls in November to decide on the renewal of the SPLOST program.

The county said Tuesday commissioners in Gwinnett have officially added a referendum on SPLOST, a one-cent special purpose local option sales tax.

Typically the county and all 16 cities come together to plan out the money, but this year, cities can expect to receive 25%. If voters pass the program, it could raise $1.35 billion, the county said, in the next six years. That would increase over $950 million from the current SPLOST program.

“SPLOST keeps Gwinnett growing in the right direction with pay-as-you-go funding for building needed projects,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said.

The county said they've already planned how they would use the possible $1.35 billion in 2023 SPLOST funds:

Transportation (roads, streets, bridges, facilities and equipment): $736.3 million

(roads, streets, bridges, facilities and equipment): Public safety facilities/equipment : $133.9 million $86.4 million will go toward a new police headquarters

: Recreational facilities/equipment: $108 million

Courthouse facility renovation: $12.5 million

Animal welfare facility renovation: $5.2 million

Senior Services facilities: $4.7 million



“It’s beneficial to our residents – who have come to expect top-notch services and amenities across the County – from our quality road system to our thriving senior service centers and from our supportive public safety facilities to our beautiful parks,” Hendrickson said.