SPLOST on November ballot for Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Gwinnett County will head to the polls in November to decide on the renewal of the SPLOST program.
The county said Tuesday commissioners in Gwinnett have officially added a referendum on SPLOST, a one-cent special purpose local option sales tax.
Typically the county and all 16 cities come together to plan out the money, but this year, cities can expect to receive 25%. If voters pass the program, it could raise $1.35 billion, the county said, in the next six years. That would increase over $950 million from the current SPLOST program.
“SPLOST keeps Gwinnett growing in the right direction with pay-as-you-go funding for building needed projects,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said.
The county said they've already planned how they would use the possible $1.35 billion in 2023 SPLOST funds:
- Transportation (roads, streets, bridges, facilities and equipment):
- $736.3 million
- Public safety facilities/equipment:
- $133.9 million
- $86.4 million will go toward a new police headquarters
- Recreational facilities/equipment:
- $108 million
- Courthouse facility renovation:
- $12.5 million
- Animal welfare facility renovation:
- $5.2 million
- Senior Services facilities:
- $4.7 million
“It’s beneficial to our residents – who have come to expect top-notch services and amenities across the County – from our quality road system to our thriving senior service centers and from our supportive public safety facilities to our beautiful parks,” Hendrickson said.
To get more information about the SPLOST program, visit their website.