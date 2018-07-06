CANTON, Ga. -- Police learned on May 18 that a man had gone into Northside Cherokee Hospital in Canton, Georgia under a fake name to get major drug prescriptions. Then they learned he was a regular.

Thirty-three-year-old Dustin James Funk of Carrollton, Georgia was arrested by members of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad after they learned of his antics - and that he had a warrant out of Bartow County. Agents said he went to the emergency room with the goal of scamming the hospital out of pain medication prescriptions.

But further investigation revealed that Funk had allegedly been doing this over the course of 29 different trips since July 2017. In each of those cases, Funk used different aliases to get drugs like hydrocodone, oxycodone, and tramadol.

Further investigation has also tied him to other crimes around the northern metropolitan area - all of which he was allegedly a party to. In all, he now faces 79 felony charges and the investigation isn't technically over.

Funk is currently being held in the Bartow County Jail.

© 2018 WXIA