SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- South Fulton Police said they received a 911 call from a person walking near the intersection of Old National Highway and Georgia 138 at about 9:30 Saturday morning, reporting a foul odor.

The person said they also noticed a vehicle down an embankment near the intersection.

When police arrived, they discovered the body of a dead male inside the vehicle.

Police said the identity of the victim would not be released at the present time. Additional information was not immediately available.

© 2018 WXIA