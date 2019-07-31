ATLANTA — In a celebration at the 11Alive studios, 17 local Atlanta-area nonprofit organizations were given financial grants through TEGNA Foundation.

Representatives from each organization shared their mission and how the grants would be used to further their efforts.

“11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks. That means we listen to others in determining the issues that need to be addressed in the community,” said WXIA-TV President and General Manager, John Deushane. “Each of the non-profits recognized today proudly serve those in need through unique and positive initiatives. Through the TEGNA Foundation, we are honored to help support their efforts in making such a difference for those who need assistance.”

The organizations receiving TEGNA Foundation grants are:

Action Ministries mobilizes communities to address the challenges of poverty by focusing on hunger relief, housing and education

Atlanta Community Food Bank fights hunger by engaging, educating and empowering our community

Communities in Schools of Atlanta mobilizes community resources to help kids succeed and graduate

Essential2Life develops and empowers urban students to become thriving leaders who positively impact our communities

Junior Achievement of Georgia inspires & prepares young people to succeed in a global economy

Literacy Action, Inc. builds better futures for adults by teaching literacy, life and work skills that empower them to reach their highest potential

Points of Light Foundation inspires, equips and mobilizes people to take action that changes the world

VOX Teen Communications is a professional space and learning environment for diverse teens in metro Atlanta

Atlanta Mission provides customized services to help individuals overcome the cause of their homelessness

CHRIS 180 improves our community by providing children, adults, and families with behavioral health services and support systems

Cool Girls, Inc. has been dedicated to the self-empowerment of at-risk girls in Atlanta

Covenant House Georgia, Inc. is a place of refuge, growing, and where people develop their calling

Neighbor in Need, Inc. strives to improve the safety and health of senior residents and provide families economic stability

Open Hand Atlanta, Inc. provides medically-appropriate meals, nutrition education and therapy to home-bound seniors and under-served individuals challenged by chronic disease

Sheltering Arms transforms the lives of children through model early childhood education and leadership in the field

Atlanta's Women Foundation is to be a catalyst for change in the lives of women and girls

Westside Future Funds is committed to creating an eco-system that disrupts the cycle of poverty

The TEGNA grants will help fund nonprofit organizations from all walks of life that address hardships on a local community level. These organizations are acting to serve the greater good of our community. As community changers they strive to impact and assist those in need and make a difference in the lives of residents in Atlanta.

In celebration of this grant giving day, 11Alive invites people to join the conversation and join an action to improve lives in the community.