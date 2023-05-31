From Hong Kong to Atlanta | How this Hakka Chinese, Indonesian officer is inspired by his culture to give back to community

Ofc. Gunawan said he first got his interest in law enforcement as a child in Hong Kong.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is recognizing his roots and crediting his heritage for his interest in law enforcement.

To wrap up Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Atlanta Police Department is honoring one of its own.

The department highlighted the story of Ofc. Chris Gunawan.

Gunawan identifies as Hakka Chinese and Indonesian. Originally from Kowloon, Hong Kong, Gunawan calls Illinois home.

"Even though I'm ethnically Hakka, my father was forced to change his name," Gunawan said.

The officer explained that his father's name was Tjong (pronounced Chong) to Gunawan during the 1960s in Sumatra, Indonesia. This was due to the ethnic conflict between Indonesians and the Chinese diaspora.

"Due to this, we all have 'English' names and 'Chinese' names, with mine being Tjong Tjong Djett," he said.

Part of his childhood was spent in Hong Kong, an experience he calls exciting and where he made memories he still treasures today.

"I remember going to the seafood markets with Kung Kung and Popo and just staring at the aquariums full of live fish and crabs," he said. "Hong Kong was also where I got my first interest in law enforcement."

Gunawan shared early memories of going to a police station as part of a school field trip and being in awe of the local law enforcement.

"I was so impressed by the Royal Hong Kong Police Force uniforms," he said describing their crisp khaki uniforms and their Smith and Wesson revolver, adding "the level of professionalism the British imported into them."

"They were the defacto cool when I was a kid," he said.

Moving to the United States from colonial Hong Kong before the handover to the People's Republic of China was an eye-opening experience for Gunawan, he said.

"My father always told me to be open-minded and embrace new cultures as he did," the officer said.

This looked like celebrating Lunar New Year, exchanging red envelopes filled with money and celebrating Thanksgiving. During the U.S. holiday, Gunawan explained his family would have a typical Thanksgiving dinner but for lunch. His evening meal would be filled with a cultural transformation of American favorites created by his father -- a family favorite being turkey lo mein.

"My father also imparted to me a duty to the community," the officer said.

He mentioned how he would volunteer for Hog Days in Kewanee, Illinois, a small farm town where they would grill pork chops for the festival. His father also inspired his work with the Masonic Lodge where they would rebuild and winterize low-income housing for the elderly and less fortunate.