Caring for Others turning ideas to end poverty into action with help of 'Magic' Johnson

Caring For Others served nearly 350,000 individuals with over 2.6 million pounds of food

ATLANTA — Caring For Others is actively accepting year-end donations in preparation for economic uncertainty and growing food, clothing, and financial insecurity in the coming year.

Caring For Others, Inc., a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, served nearly 350,000 individuals with over 2.6 million pounds of food in 2021. The tremendous impact of the 23-year-old Atlanta nonprofit did not slow down in 2022.

With 2023 here, Caring for Others will host its 4th Annual International Poverty Forum, with keynote speaker Earvin “Magic” Johnson, to turn ideas into action to eradicate global poverty. The event will be on March 17 at the Delta Flight Museum.

Join Caring For Others in the fight against poverty: Donate Today.



Named one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing companies by the “Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2022 Pacesetter Awards,” Caring For Others expanded its South Atlanta Food Bank with a new 5,000 square-foot building, increasing the organization’s daily food distribution to over 80,000 pounds per day in an effort to remove food insecurity from the area.

“Our goal is to eradicate food insecurity, which, in turn, helps end poverty once the stress and cost of food is removed from their plates,” said Caring For Others Founder and CEO, Eslene Richmond-Shockley.

Just in time for back-to-school, the organization distributed over 800 pairs of brand new shoes, socks, and uniforms to children and families in the Atlanta area during its annual No Bare Soles event. To put even more smiles on the faces of Atlanta’s youth, Caring For Others hosted “Christmas in September,” giving away toys, food, household supplies, and clothing.

Named a 2022 Beloved Beacon by Beloved Benefit, Inc., Caring For Others’ Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution provided over 1,500 families in poverty with a full Thanksgiving meal and warm winter clothing, their largest, single distribution to date.

Atlanta-based nonprofits often impact the nation and the world, as seen by Caring For Others’ efforts during Hurricane Ian. Its Caring Convoy sent several trucks full of food, water, generators, and cleaning supplies to Florida and South Georgia to aid those affected by the storm.

“The Caring Convoy is always ready to help those impacted by a natural disaster,” said Richmond-Shockley. “It doesn’t matter where or when. What matters is getting relief funds and supplies in the hands of those who are suffering.”

Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and sustain an improved quality of life.