Trans Liberation Day at Capitol to protest gender-affirming care ban

The organizations behind the event are all protesting against Senate Bill 140 and the future site of a police and fire training center in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: Quotes used in the story were translated from an interview in Spanish.

A coalition of local organizations advocating for BIPOC transgender and gender non-confirming community human rights in Georgia will host its first Trans Liberation Day at the State Capitol on March 28 at 10 a.m.

The organizations behind the event include Community Estrella, SisterSong and TDOR Atlanta, all protesting against the recent passing of Senate Bill 140 and the future site of a police and fire training center in Atlanta.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Thursday a ban in Georgia on most significant forms of gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors, including gender reassignment surgery and hormone replacement therapy.

The Trans Liberation Day event will be held at Liberty Plaza, a public plaza in downtown Atlanta adjacent to the Capitol.

CEO of Community Estrella, Trans Indigenous Mexican activist Li Ann Sanchez explained their day at the Capitol will begin with a rally at Liberty Plaza and then move inside the Capitol for a lunch and learn event.

The event will end with a press conference on the Capitol's south steps, where organization leaders will address attendees.

Several organizations, including Community Estrella and Georgia Equality, condemned SB140's passage earlier this week.

"My reaction is one of anger, sadness and of helplessness. I feel upset seeing the Georgia government and our governor saying this bill is for the well-being of our children. In reality, they're discriminating against the Trans community," said Sanchez.

Joining Sanchez in her frustration is the ACLU of Georgia, which said it would sue the state of Georgia if SB 140 was signed into law.

A state ban on the most significant forms of gender-affirming healthcare will force transgender minors and their families to turn to other dangerous forms of care to continue their transitioning journey, critiques of the new law say.

"Whether it be hormone replacement therapy or gender reassignment surgery, the impacted families will try to find a way to continue treatment of their loved one. This new law will cause a reaction in the community; transgender kids will die," Sanchez said.

Event details and the formal flyer can be found below.