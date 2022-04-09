DeKalb County giving away 5,000 boxes of food today | Here's where

The county says it is trying to fight rising grocery prices.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is giving away 5,000 boxes of food on Saturday, in an effort the county says is aimed at helping families struggling with rising grocery prices ahead of Easter.

In addition to the produce boxes, families will be able to receive dozens of eggs and 10-pound chicken hindquarters.

The giveaways will begin at 9 a.m. at the following locations:

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088

Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest, GA 30038

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA 30032

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta, GA 30345

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30317

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, GA 30035

“Our senior citizens on fixed incomes and working families are struggling to provide food for themselves and their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said in a statement. “DeKalb County and our faith partners will continue to hold monthly food distributions to help relieve the burden of rising food prices.”

The county said it is using federal American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the giveaway event. DeKalb has given out more than 68,000 boxes of food since May 2020, a release said.

The release by DeKalb County did not outline any kind of restrictions on who may receive the food boxes.