Community rallies, raises $10K+ for foster mom whose DeKalb condo was hit by lightning

Shannon Babcock escaped with her two foster children after the incident last Friday night, according to a GoFundMe page.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County foster mom and her two foster children are picking up the pieces after the community rallied to raise more than $10,000 for them following a lightning strike on her condo on Friday night.

The strike occurred as storms swept through the metro area, causing a fire at Shannon Babcock's condo in the Ramsgate community on NE Expressway Access Rd.

A GoFundMe has been raising the money for Babcock, who initially also only escaped with one of her cats from the condo, which had its roof collapse. She fortunately was able to find the second cat alive.

"Fostering children was Shannon’s dream from the day I met her in 2012," the GoFundMe, posted by her friend Angela Chakos, stated. "She worked so hard over the past decade to create a safe place for children in need. Her home was opened for placements this spring. She’s had several children from other countries stay with her over the months. Despite not being fluent in Spanish, she makes it work because this is her passion. She is in total shock right now. I’m trying to help make this disaster a little easier for her. Prayers are needed."

As of Tuesday morning, $10,350 had been raised from 51 donations - exceeding an original goal of $10,000.

DeKalb Fire said last week when crews arrived they were able to get the flames under control. Photos from the scene showed the damage the strike caused on the condo.

Photos from the GoFundMe post also showed how the roof caved in.