Lightning sparks fire at DeKalb condo complex, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lightning sparked flames at a condo complex Friday night, officials with DeKalb Fire said.

It happened at the Ramsgate Condominiums at 2825 NE Expressway Access Rd. When firefighters arrived they saw flames. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control.

DeKalb County Fire said there are no known injuries.

11Alive had a crew at the scene, where a crowd was seen gathering outside of the condos. You can see a corner of the roof charred by the lightning strike in the photos below.

