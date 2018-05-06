A local roofing company is going the extra mile to help a man who did the same for his country.

Total Pro Roofing started a program called Free Roofs for Troops to give back to veterans by providing free roof replacements for those in need. The program uses a portion of profits from other paid installs to make it possible.

On Tuesday SPC Charles Mathis became the latest recipient in the program. He served in Operation Desert Storm.

"These conditions meant 140-degree temperatures, chemical attacks, air strikes, artillery raids, loss of life, and EPW (Enemy Prisoner of War)," the company said in a public statement.

"The aftermath of serving in such a hostile environment has had a lasting impact on our service men and women like SPC Mathis," the statement added.

The company said its goal is to replace roofs several times a year and do even more in the future. Total Pro Roofing has also partnered with Active Heroes, a non-profit geared toward veteran suicide prevention.

