There are thousands of ways to give back this April.

ATLANTA — Georgia Volunteer Month runs through April 30 and Hands on Atlanta is hosting over 1,000 volunteer projects with 50 nonprofit partners in the state that you can take part in.

Whether you choose to give your time to distribute meals, beautify parks, or support students, Hands on Atlanta's Spring for Service campaign offers a variety of projects you can register for now.

The needs in the community have grown throughout the pandemic, but volunteer shifts remain unfilled. Each unfulfilled shift equates to fewer children and families supported and critical needs going unmet. In 2021, more than 20,000 shifts were filled, with 40,000 shifts unfilled. Nonprofits continue to scramble to meet the pressing needs of the community, despite remaining underfunded and understaffed.

Hands on Atlanta volunteers served almost 60,000 hours and helped distribute 15 million meals to metro Atlanta families throughout the pandemic. This past school year, 2,000 students were supported by volunteers and 40 AmeriCorps members who served nearly 50,000 hours inside Title 1 public schools. To continue to provide these essential services, Hands on Atlanta is hoping to raise $130,000.