'Reality feels like a nightmare' | Offset posts heartfelt letter to TakeOff

ATLANTA — Two weeks have passed since Migos rapper and Atlanta artist TakeOff was shot and killed in Houston, leaving his family and friends devastated by the loss. Offset, third of the popular rap group, wrote a goodbye letter to his cousin on Instagram on Tuesday.

The social media post details Offset's struggles over the last weeks as he's had to deal with the loss of such a close family member. In one part, he asked for just one more chance for the two to hug and laugh together.

"Dear Take,

The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didnt give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream.

I love you forever, 4L and after. "

Offset's letter comes just days after TakeOff's uncle and Migos member Quavo said his goodbye online. Quavo described his nephew's selflessness and said it was TakeOff who truly completed the "triplet flow," and following that, "the rest was history."

The grieving rapper tried to make sense of TakeOff's death, saying that despite being his nephew, he always wondered what he truly was to him. Now, he said, he finally understands: "You are OUR angel."

Hundreds of fans lined up early at State Farm Arena on Friday despite rainy weather for TakeOff's celebration of life service in Atlanta. Big-named artists from all over the music industry showed up to pay tribute, as the memorial featured performances from Justin Bieber, in addition to Atlanta's own Chloe Bailey performing alongside Yolonda Adams. Drake was also in attendance to observe and remember.

Organizers did not release a program ahead of the event or allow media inside. Several fans leaving the event confirmed Bieber and Drake's presence and said Offset and Quavo also spoke during their relative's memorial.

One attendee said that TakeOff's mom, his record label, Drake, and of course, the two remaining Migos members shared heartfelt memories. Others that were a part of his personal life and career also paid their final respects.