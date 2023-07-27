Roswell resident, to city: Proposal to ban vehicles on Canton Street ‘a train wreck’

Roswell’s “Canton Street Promenade Task Force” began working Wednesday on recommendations either to ban traffic on a stretch of Canton Street or keep it as it is.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A heated debate continues to gain steam in the city of Roswell as officials began discussing plans for transforming a popular stretch of Canton Street into a pedestrian-only zone, closing it off to vehicle traffic.

The newly appointed seven-member task force convened for its first meeting at City Hall on Wednesday night, setting the stage for recommendations to be made to the mayor and city council. However, not everyone is on board with the idea.

Task Force's First Meeting Draws Opponents

Throughout the "Canton Street Promenade Task Force," gathered to listen to community members and business owners give proposals and voice concerns related to the project.

“This is being shoved down our throats,” business owner Judie Raiford told the task force.

Business owner Judie Raiford expressed her concerns, stating that temporary closures of Canton Street for special events had negatively impacted her business by at least 60%. She vehemently opposes the permanent vehicle ban, asserting that the district doesn't need fixing.

“This is a time when the city is taking a really good thing, Canton Street, and decided it needs to be fixed when it wasn’t broken before,” Raiford said.

Lack of Data Worries Residents

Residents living along Canton Street are also voicing their worries. One woman said she was astounded to learn that the city had not hired a professional urban planner to study the data and factual impacts of the project. While she appreciates the concept of a picturesque promenade, she fears the execution could lead to chaos.

“I think the concept, the picture, the visual of a promenade there at Canton Street sounds beautiful,” she said. “I think the execution of it, right now, sounds like a train wreck.”

Task Force Prioritizes Data Collection

Chaired by Lanie Bristow, a business owner on Canton Street, the task force aims to remain neutral and prioritize gathering data on the potential impacts on traffic and businesses.

"We all really do want to figure out what’s best for the community as a whole," she said.

Public Input Encouraged

The task force is eager to hear from the community and welcomes public comments on the matter. Residents can submit their thoughts and feedback to CantonstreetTaskForceComments@Roswellgov.com.