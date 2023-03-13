Mayor announces southside trail of Atlanta BeltLine

The trail works to connect the southeast part of the city to the west side, officials said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens along with several city officials revealed another trail that's coming to the BeltLine area.

The southside trail would work to connect the southeast part of the city to the west side. Community members will be able to access the 1.2-miles long trail and bike or walk from Boulevard to Piedmont Park.

In a Monday ceremony, officials said the southside trail would also connect Glenwood Park, along with Ormewood Park and Boulevard Heights communities. They said the project will bring inclusion to undeserved communities.

"The Atlanta BeltLine would truly be our connections to each other, allowing us easier access to communities that have historically been separated by infrastructure," said Dickens.

Councilmember Jason Winston said the area was decimated by the construction of I-20 in the 1950s and 60s, impacting members in the Black community.

Officials said the overall BeltLine project is said to bring affordable housing to the city.

This trail will provide accessible routes for all, as it links neighborhoods.

Officials said within the next two years at least 80% of the BeltLine construction should be complete. To learn more about the project, visit here.