TEGNA Foundation and 11Alive to award local grants to help 11 Atlanta-area nonprofits

ATLANTA — The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. and WXIA-TV / 11Alive, TEGNA’s NBC affiliate in Atlanta, announced Wednesday they will award 11 area nonprofit organizations community grants.

The grants in Atlanta address pressing needs—including social justice, racial equity, and mental health—and aim to make a difference in communities in the region.

Among the grant recipients are:

Atlanta Civic Circle working to build up civic journalism with solutions-oriented reporting and analysis for the most critical issues facing metro Atlanta.

working to build up civic journalism with solutions-oriented reporting and analysis for the most critical issues facing metro Atlanta. Christian City with funds to support the foster and adoptive care program for children.

with funds to support the foster and adoptive care program for children. Georgia Center for Nonprofits in support of Georgia Gives Day on Giving Tuesday.

in support of Georgia Gives Day on Giving Tuesday. Georgia Innocence Project whose work supports individuals who have been convicted of crimes they did not commit in the State of Georgia.

whose work supports individuals who have been convicted of crimes they did not commit in the State of Georgia. Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation supporting vision care services to those in need throughout the state of Georgia.

supporting vision care services to those in need throughout the state of Georgia. Hands on Atlanta for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend Celebration with focus on the Sunday Supper event and the MLK, Jr. Day of Service in Atlanta.

for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend Celebration with focus on the Sunday Supper event and the MLK, Jr. Day of Service in Atlanta. Points of Light Foundation to support the work to build nonprofit capacity and create community impact through volunteering services.

to support the work to build nonprofit capacity and create community impact through volunteering services. Ser Familia, Inc to support mental health and family services for Latino children, youth and their families.

to support mental health and family services for Latino children, youth and their families. Students without Mothers with funds to assist and support students who have lost their mothers so they may continue their education and lead health and productive adult lilves.

with funds to assist and support students who have lost their mothers so they may continue their education and lead health and productive adult lilves. United Negro College Fund/UNCF : Funds to support college education for students of color in Atlanta.

: Funds to support college education for students of color in Atlanta. You Awards International with funds to support their program to recognize young people excelling and beating the odds to succeed.

“Our stations’ fundraising and grantmaking efforts demonstrate our commitment to empowering local communities to build a better and more equitable future,” said Dave Lougee, TEGNA's president and CEO.

“We are proud to support all of our local partners and thank them for the inspiring work they are doing to serve the greater good of our Atlanta community," added 11Alive's president and general manager, John Deushane. “Through the TEGNA Foundation, we are honored to help support their efforts in making a difference for those in need in our community.”

TEGNA Foundation Community Grants support the diverse needs of the communities where TEGNA does business, with the majority of distributed grants falling into four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, No Poverty, and Zero Hunger.