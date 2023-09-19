The Rusty Nail, known for its 18-foot gun, is closing this weekend

The pub is known for its enormous smoking gun, which has been outside the Buford Highway location for more than 20 years.

ATLANTA — The Rusty Nail Pub along Buford Highway is getting ready to close its doors this weekend after nearly 50 years of business.

11Alive confirmed the dive bar will be closing on Saturday, Sept. 23. However, it is unclear as to why it's closing at this time.

The pub is known for its enormous 18-foot smoking gun, which has been outside the Buford Highway location for more than 20 years.

According to its website, the bar is the "South's version of cheers." Over the years, it has offered customers Southern and American food, cold beer and a "real bar experience."

Last year, "The Nail" closed its Sandy Springs location after 40 years.

Do you have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11Alive.com.