1 dead, 1 hurt after 'shooting incident' in Snellville neighborhood, police say

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Snellville Police are investigating a "shooting incident" that left one person dead and another person hospitalized Friday evening.

Authorities said the shooting incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the 2900-block of Summit View Court in Snellville.

According to Snellville Police, one person was killed and another person was taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet said the extent of the second person's injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the incident.

"This will remain an active investigation at the scene for the remainder of the evening. There is no indication at this time that anyone in the area is in danger," the Snellville Police Department said.