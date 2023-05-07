16-year-old girl and man hit by bullets at southwest Atlanta gathering, police say

Gunshots were fired at a gathering in Atlanta, leaving a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man injured.

ATLANTA — A man and teen are recovering following a shooting in southwest Atlanta in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to reports from Atlanta Police Department.

Atlanta Police responded to a shooting incident around 2:50 a.m. at 201 Moury Avenue in Southwest Atlanta on May 7. That's a little under a mile away from Lucius D. Simon, Sr. Memorial Park. The arriving officers said although no shooting victims were found at the scene, evidence of gunfire was discovered.

After about 30 minutes passed, authorities were told that a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man had been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The teenage girl was shot in the arm, police said, while the young man had wounds in his arm and leg. Both victims were reported to be in stable condition, the police department said.

Initial investigations report that the shooting occurred during a gathering at the location. Shots were fired at some point during the event, police said, and the two were hit. Police officers said several buildings were hit by gunfire and also collected multiple shell casings and other evidence.