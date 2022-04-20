Police: 2 arrested in connection to woman's shooting death on back porch in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are now in custody in connection with a woman's shooting death in Clayton County on Thursday, Feb. 24.
According to Clayton County Police, officers were called to a home along the 300 block of Arrowhead Boulevard at 3:30 p.m. in Jonesboro in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the woman shot to death on the back porch of the home. Police have identified the woman as 33-year-old Ja’Leesa May-Carter.
After investigating, detectives determined May-Carter had been shot in the back. Clayton County Police identified two men in connection with her murder. During one of the men's arrests, a Glock pistol and a variety of firearm ammunition were found in his car, Clayton County Police said.
Authorities took both men into custody. They now face several charges including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, according to Clayton County Police.