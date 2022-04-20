Police: 2 arrested in connection to woman's shooting death on back porch in Clayton County

Here's what we know.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are now in custody in connection with a woman's shooting death in Clayton County on Thursday, Feb. 24.

According to Clayton County Police, officers were called to a home along the 300 block of Arrowhead Boulevard at 3:30 p.m. in Jonesboro in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found the woman shot to death on the back porch of the home. Police have identified the woman as 33-year-old Ja’Leesa May-Carter.

After investigating, detectives determined May-Carter had been shot in the back. Clayton County Police identified two men in connection with her murder. During one of the men's arrests, a Glock pistol and a variety of firearm ammunition were found in his car, Clayton County Police said.