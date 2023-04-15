61-year-old man shot dead in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A 61-year-old man has died after being shot on Friday night, according to Atlanta Police Department.
Officers received a call around 10:15 p.m. regarding a person being shot at 1060 Oak St. in southwest Atlanta, which is a group of apartment complexes near West Inn Park.
The department said when police arrived, they found a 61-year-old man shot multiple times. Fulton Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Ossie Turner.
The department said he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died. Police have not provided any other details and have not made an arrest.