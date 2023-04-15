61-year-old man shot dead in southwest Atlanta, police say

Officers received a call around 10:15 p.m. regarding a person being shot at 1060 Oak St in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A 61-year-old man has died after being shot on Friday night, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Officers received a call around 10:15 p.m. regarding a person being shot at 1060 Oak St. in southwest Atlanta, which is a group of apartment complexes near West Inn Park.

The department said when police arrived, they found a 61-year-old man shot multiple times. Fulton Medical Examiner's Office later identified him as Ossie Turner.