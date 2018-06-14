MONROE, Ga. -- Police are warning the public that a suspect is armed, dangerous and on the run after a deadly robbery in Monroe, Georgia.

Police have secured an arrest warrant for Sergio R. Moon after the crime, which happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said they arrived at an apartment at 134 West Marable Street where they found the victim, 68-year-old Linda O. Flint on the floor and "bleeding profusely" from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency responders rushed Flint to Piedmont Walton Hospital but they were unable to save her. Now, investigators are on the lookout for Moon and telling the public to be on the lookout - and cautious.

"If you see Moon, do not approach him," police said in a written statement. "Call 911 and report his location to law enforcement."

Anyone with other information is asked to call Detective Chris Cannon at 770-266-5183 or email him at ccannon@monroega.gov. Tipsters can also call 770-267-7576.

