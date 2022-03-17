Georgia man sentenced to prison for millions in PPP fraud

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced for money laundering and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. According to the Department of Justice, the Sycamore native has been ordered to massive restitution charges and a multi-year prison sentence.
Anthony J. Boncimino has been sentenced to serve 36 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $802,321.28 in restitution to the Small Business Administration, the DOJ said.
The 47-year-old admitted that he knowingly created fictitious companies in order to fraudulently obtain PPP loans and that he obtained PPP loans for his moving business by falsifying payroll information. He ultimately filed for $2.6 million in PPP loans, the DOJ said. The government ultimately seized $507,556.23 as part of the investigation.