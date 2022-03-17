Georgia man sentenced to prison for millions in PPP fraud

The Georgia man has been ordered to pay restitution exceeding $800,000.

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man has been sentenced for money laundering and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. According to the Department of Justice, the Sycamore native has been ordered to massive restitution charges and a multi-year prison sentence.

Anthony J. Boncimino has been sentenced to serve 36 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $802,321.28 in restitution to the Small Business Administration, the DOJ said.