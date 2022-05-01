APD: Off-duty officer carjacked at gunpoint along Moreland Avenue

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after an off-duty officer was carjacked at gunpoint along Moreland Avenue in Atlanta's Little Five Points neighborhood Saturday night.

According to APD, the off-duty Atlanta Police officer said his 2019 Dodge Charger was taken at gunpoint. Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to 484 Moreland Ave NE. The off-duty officer told them that he had been driving on Moreland Avenue and stopped for traffic when a man got out of a nearby car, pointed a gun at the officer and demanded his vehicle.

The off-duty officer got out of the car and ran to a nearby business where he called 911, APD said. The Dodge Charger was later found abandoned at the 600-block of Moreland Avenue.