CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run in a metro Atlanta county, and police are warning the public to stay away.

Cherokee County officials said 47-year-old Marshall McCall was involved in a domestic dispute in the Towne Lake area of the county. However, the sheriff's office hasn't released any further information about the crime, other than the aggravated assault and robbery warrants they're securing against him.

They're wanting the public to keep an eye out for him but are warning residents not to approach the suspect because he's believed to be armed with a handgun.

Anyone who does spot McCall is urged to call 911 immediately.

