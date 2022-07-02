Man dies at hospital after being shot near Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man died Friday night at the hospital after he was shot near Downtown Atlanta, police said.
According to Atlanta Police, officers were sent to a person shot call on King Street, off Memorial Drive southeast of Downtown.
"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have been shot," a police release said. "The male was transported to the hospital and did not survive his injuries."
APD said homicide investigators responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.
Currently there is no information about the victim or what led to him being shot.