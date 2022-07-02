Man dies at hospital after being shot near Downtown Atlanta

It happened Friday night.

ATLANTA — A man died Friday night at the hospital after he was shot near Downtown Atlanta, police said.

According to Atlanta Police, officers were sent to a person shot call on King Street, off Memorial Drive southeast of Downtown.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have been shot," a police release said. "The male was transported to the hospital and did not survive his injuries."

APD said homicide investigators responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.