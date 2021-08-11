Man shot and killed in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood

Police had little initial information about the incident, in which a victim was found at an intersection on Peeples Street.

ATLANTA — A man was found shot and killed in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police had little initial information about the incident, in which the victim was found at an intersection on Peeples Street.

Atlanta Police described the victim as an adult male, who had at least one gunshot wound. Officers responded around 1:15 a.m.