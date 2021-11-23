Family of mother shot in the head says it happened in front of her two kids | 'They could not stop crying'

The victim's grandmother, who lives next door, heard the gunshots and flagged down an ambulance that was in the neighborhood. Family says that's why she's now awake.

ATLANTA — A mother of two is recovering in the hospital after getting shot in the head. The family tells 11Alive it is thanks in part to an ambulance that happened to be in the neighborhood responding to a separate incident that she's awake right now.

According to the family and the police report, the 29 year old's ex boyfriend arrived to her southwest Atlanta home on Nov. 15 when an argument broke out.

The man went to his car, allegedly grabbed a rifle, shot through the window several times and left, according to the report. This all unfolded after 12 p.m.

11Alive is not naming the victim for safety reasons. Her mother, Aquana Colvert, lives in the same home but wasn't there during the incident.

"When I came in the house, this is where she was laying down at and they were trying to resuscitate her," Colvert said, while pointing at a stain on the carpet. "Somebody hurt my baby. I was just screaming, 'what happened?'"

Although Colvert wasn't home, the victim's two kids - a nine and two year old - were there.

The victim's cousin, Chamika Malcom, received a call from a family member and rushed over from work.

"The 9-year-old was so shook up she could not stop crying. It took her hours to stop crying about it," said Malcom. "She was describing that she’s seen her mom’s meat hanging off the back of her head. That's what she told me."

In addition to the stains on the carpet, there are also bullet holes in the living room walls, and a broken window that has since been boarded up.

"We're not going to be better until she fully recovers but with her process going on, we're better... we're relieved," said Malcom. "What he set out to do, he didn't win. We're kind of glad at that."

The victim's grandmother heard the gunshots and was able to flag down an ambulance that was in the area for a separate incident.

That's a reason why the family says their loved one is in stable condition and responsive in the hospital.

"She probably would not be as good as she is, but we're glad the good timing happened," Malcom added.

She still cannot talk because she has tubes in her throat, but she's been able to make gestures and even tried writing her thoughts to her family.

"She kept moving her hands like she's trying to write so we gave her a pad," said Colvert. "She kept trying to write but she got so much medication in her, she can't clearly form a word... yet... but she's strong. She's going to fight through it. She's going to get justice for herself."

According to the police report, crime scene investigators found three shell casings in the front yard.

In addition to the visual memories, the family says the man called the victim during the incident, unintentionally leaving a voicemail on her phone.

"It ain't going to end the way they think its going to end," Colvert said, while trying to hold back tears. "My baby’s going to testify. He’s going to look in her eyes and see what he did to her."

Atlanta police say the investigation remains ongoing and could not comment on a suspect and a possible arrest. The family says they've been waiting for answers.