Multiple shootings overnight in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police reported four shootings overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Maj. Carven Tyus said none of the incidents were deadly.

A 33-year-old Black man was shot in the leg over a parking space at 3540 North Camp Creek Parkway. Police say the alleged shooter fled in a green vehicle.

Just after midnight, police say a woman was shot at a tent city off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Northside drive in northwest Atlanta for "refusing to give information on boyfriend."

At around 12:46 a.m., police responded to LaQuita Drive in southeast Atlanta. They said a Black male suffered a gunshot wound to the right knee while he was on the porch of a home. Police say marijuana and cash could be seen in the house.