'Her name will ring forever' | Family honors metro Atlanta champion skater with memorial

AUSTELL, Ga. — A skating influencer's family held a memorial for her the day after the man accused of taking her life was arrested.

Balloons, flowers and teddy bears filled the spot where she was found lifeless as a sign of remembrance.

“Long live Beauty. Beauty is her name, and it’s going to ring forever,” said her sister, Lelia Brown.

Beauty Couch was best known for her champion skating on social media. Firefighters found her body by a torched car in Cobb County Wednesday, in the woods next to her home near Lander Street and Joe Jerkins Boulevard.

Eugene Louis-Jocques, 21, of Florida, was arrested in Louisiana on Saturday, where he awaits extradition. He faces murder, arson, and aggravated assault charges.

The days are still unbearable for her sister, Brown.

“No sleep. I see her face all day. I’m able to talk to you now without crying,” Brown said.

Couch’s brother, Mario, feels his “heart was taken” from him. He said he recently reconciled with his sister before her senseless death.

While her family is relieved, they’re still waiting for justice after Louis-Jocques arrest. Brown knew the 21-year-old as Beauty’s boyfriend.

“I met him one time: bad news,” Mario said.

Mario said his only regret is that he couldn’t protect her.

“I felt blame. I felt like I could have been there for her a little bit more. Through it all, I feel like she was trying to give me answers and trying to give me a sign that something was happening,” said the 22-year-old’s brother.

Beauty’s siblings want Louis-Jocques to pay for his crimes.