ATLANTA — A man's body was discovered in a wooded area along Metropolitan Parkway overnight.

Authorities said they heard gunshots in the area shortly after midnight. Through an investigation, they learned that a group of people were seen running from the area. His body was found behind a seemingly abandoned building in a wooded area.

Authorities have identified the victim as 35-year-old Jermethes Evans. Evans is from Atlanta.

They are interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video to learn more about the suspect(s) that did this.

The incident is still under investigation.

