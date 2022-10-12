Deputies find body tied up with duct tape, 3 people arrested in Lithia Springs

Stiles Stilley's body was found Sept. 18.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in connection to a body found tied up with tape in a Lithia Springs home, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to a home at 2756 East County Line Rd concerning a possible homicide on Sept. 18. The department said officials found a body "bound with duct tape" and said they had been killed days before.

The victim was later identified as Stiles Stilley.

Deputies said after two weeks of investigating, Elizabeth Allen, Marshall Fleming and Daniel Gillstrap were all taken into custody. The three are being held without bond at the Douglas County Jail.

Their pending charges, according to the sheriff's office, include:

Felony murder

Malice murder

Aggravated assault

Kidnapping with bodily injury

Motor vehicle theft

The office has not said what led up to the death of Stilley. And deputies have not released any information other than the names of the victim and suspects.

