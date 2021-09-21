Brian Laundrie is still a person of interest, not a suspect. What's the difference?

Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, but that term doesn't actually mean anything legally.

Gabby Petito was killed by another person, a coroner concluded while also confirming that the human remains found recently at a Wyoming national park were those of the 22-year-old woman who disappeared months after she set out on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, the FBI said Tuesday.

On social media, folks now have lots questions about that boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23, who has been missing for a week.

A big one stands out - why are authorities referring to Laundrie as a person of interest, not a suspect, even as they conduct public searches for him?

Well, "person of interest" doesn't actually mean anything.

According to U.S. Law, "person of interest" has no legal definition. It's sort of a catch-all term law enforcement can use to describe someone they want to speak with over the course of an investigation.

Police may be suspicious of that person, but they don't have the necessary evidence they need to charge them with a crime.

People aren't sure when the term became popular, but it did increase after investigators named Atlanta security guard Richard Jewell as potentially responsible for the Olympic Park bombing. He was later cleared, sued, and won thousands on the claim that his reputation was ruined.

A suspect is someone who is formally announced as being under investigation by authorities, and is someone they consider suspicious.

There is a probable cause, actual evidence, for the arrest. Once authorities declare someone a suspect, they must read them their "Miranda rights," which lets the person know any statements or admissions can and will be used in a court of law.

Police looking for Laundrie searched a 24,000-acre Florida nature preserve over the weekend without success. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.