CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of walking around the back door of a Clayton County home with a gun has been captured.
Clayton County Police said 35-year-old Marco Antonio Ushry, who has been identified as the "Backyard Creeper", has been arrested.
He was taken into custody along with 37-year-old Quincy Montez Yarbrough. Yarbrough allegedly helped Ushry in a break-in, police said.
On. Dec. 11, authorities said victims arrived at their Lauren Lane home and realized it had been burglarized. Then just days later, police said the victims saw a man walking back and forth at their back door holding a handgun.
During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects.
Video posted on the police department's Facebook page shows the men being placed in the back of a police car.
Both men are charged with burglary. Ushry is also facing charges for peeping Tom and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
U.S. Marshals assisted with the arrests.
OTHER HEADLINES:
'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'
Woman hired to help with secret Atlanta dinner party speaks out against organizer: 'I think he's robbing people'
Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old