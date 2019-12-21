CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of walking around the back door of a Clayton County home with a gun has been captured.

Clayton County Police said 35-year-old Marco Antonio Ushry, who has been identified as the "Backyard Creeper", has been arrested.

He was taken into custody along with 37-year-old Quincy Montez Yarbrough. Yarbrough allegedly helped Ushry in a break-in, police said.

On. Dec. 11, authorities said victims arrived at their Lauren Lane home and realized it had been burglarized. Then just days later, police said the victims saw a man walking back and forth at their back door holding a handgun.

Left to Right: Marco Ushry, Quincy Yarbrough

Clayton Co. Police

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects.

Video posted on the police department's Facebook page shows the men being placed in the back of a police car.

Both men are charged with burglary. Ushry is also facing charges for peeping Tom and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

U.S. Marshals assisted with the arrests.

