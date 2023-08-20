Bystander shot, injured at Atlanta gas station, police say

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A bystander was injured early Sunday morning at a gas station on Lakewood Avenue following a shooing between two unknown people.

Atlanta Police said they responded to a scene just before 4 a.m. on Bisbee Avenue. There, they found the 36-year-old victim who they add was "alert, conscious, and breathing."

She was then taken to the hospital.

Officers said the shooting originated at the gas station on Lakewood Avenue as a dispute between two "unknown suspects that escalated to gunfire."

At this time, police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.