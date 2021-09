It happened at a home in the Capitol View neighborhood.

ATLANTA — A man was shot multiple times and killed early Thursday morning, Atlanta Police confirm.

It happened inside a home along Beatie Avenue in the Capitol View neighborhood in southwest Atlanta around 3:30 a.m., just steps from Perkerson Park.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting or any suspect information has not been made available by police yet.

Police said the victim is between 25- and 30-years-old.