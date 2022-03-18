This fire at a Midtown Atlanta apartment was intentional, investigators say

The investigators were able to get photos and a video of who they believe is the person responsible.

ATLANTA — Photos and video were released Friday of a person who investigators believe to be responsible for starting an apartment fire in October of 2021, according to a release from Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said they're investigating the incident that happened at Square on Fifth, student housing apartments located at 848 Spring St. NW.

The person entered the building's lobby around 1 p.m. on October 10, 2021, AFR said through unlocked doors.

Video shows them with a black backpack trying to get through the other door. They couldn't get in because they didn't have a key fob, said AFR.

They then leave that building and enter a bathroom, investigators said in the lobby, backpack in hand.

AFR said the person intentionally set a pile of clothes on fire, which was extinguished by the sprinkler. Now they're asking the public's help in identifying the individual.

Those who have information about this incident can report their tip to Crime stoppers in Greater Atlanta through their online form.