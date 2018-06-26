GRIFFIN, Ga. -- The fate of 59-year-old Frankie Gebhardt is in a Spalding County jury's hands.

Gebhardt is one of two men accused in the brutal 1983 murder of 23-year-old Timothy Coggins in what prosecutors described as a racially-charged incident. Spalding County Darrell Dix said Coggins was murdered after he had socialized with a white woman.

Jurors have been tasked with returning a verdict on the following charges:

Malice murder

Felony murder

Aggravated battery

Aggravated battery

Concealing the death of another

Coggins' body was found near a set of power lines in the town of Sunny Side, north of Griffin on Oct. 5, 1983. Courtroom testimony said Coggins had been beaten, stabbed and dragged behind a vehicle before being left for dead. Investigators said the murder remained unsolved for years. In 2017, after receiving new leads, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reopened the case culminating in five arrests, including a detention officer from Spalding County and a police officer from the town of Milner, Ga., located to the south of Griffin, in neighboring Lamar County.

Frankie Gebhardt in court on Monday, June 18, 2018.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office charged Gebhardt and 58-year-old Bill Moore, Sr. with murder. Milner Police Officer Lamar Bunn, his mother Sandra Bunn and Spalding County Detention Officer Gregory Huffman were each charged with obstruction.

A Spalding County court severed Gebhardt and Moore's murder cases, allowing the two men to be tried separately.

On Monday, Spalding County District Attorney Benjamin Coker told the jury during closing arguments that over the past 34 years evidence was lost and he was sorry he could not present crucial items to the jury, but he said Gebhardt's admissions to witnesses over the years helped preserve the case.

Defense attorneys said the state's case has too many holes and inconsistencies.

Gebhardt's attorney, Larkin Lee, argued the state has not proved guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. He insisted there is no proof of physical evidence that was presented to the jury -- including a knife -- that actually came from the murder. They were found among piles of trash in a well on Gebhardt's property. Lee says that could simply be trash.

"It is their burden to come in here and prove it beyond a reasonable doubt and he can't help it," Lee said. "He can't help that they lost evidence; he can't help that they conducted a bad investigation. He can't help that. It isn't his fault."

Timothy Coggins

Defense attorneys said some witnesses have added to their stories over the years and since several of them are in prison, they could be hoping for deals on their sentences in exchange for helping the state.

The jury deliberated for about an hour Monday afternoon before breaking for the night. They resumed Tuesday morning.

