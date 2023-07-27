Conyers man accused of trafficking underage girl now tied to 2 more victims

Terry Florence is on of 11 men indicted in a trafficking ring uncovered after a missing 17-year-old Missouri girl was rescued in a US Marshals operation in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — As the Attorney General's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit continues to get indictments on suspects accused of buying and selling victims for sex across metro Atlanta, it's bringing to light a growing problem in the area.

"We see that homelessness and trafficking, unfortunately for youth, go hand in hand," Dr. Alie Redd, the CEO of Covenant House Georgia, explained.

Covenant House describes itself as much more than a shelter. The nonprofit supports people ages 16-24 who are experiencing homelessness and who are at risk of human trafficking.

"There are over 3300 young people who are experiencing homelessness on the streets in metro Atlanta on any given night," Dr. Redd said, adding, "One out of five of them are being trafficked."

Dr. Redd pointed out that as a society, we must change the labels we put on people including your children, such as a "runaway" when they find themselves in vulnerable situations.

"We do believe that language is very powerful. And when you label someone as such, there's like this negative connotation that comes alongside of that," Dr. Redd explained.

Recently, 11Alive was able to connect through warrants and reports, a missing 17-year-old out of Missouri, who was labeled a 'runaway' was rescued during Operation Not Forgotten. It's an annual operation in Georgia conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit with a mission of rescuing endangered missing children.

The teenager was found in the Travelodge off Interstate 75 in College Park. The AG's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit immediately started working the case in 2020 trying to find the individuals who were selling and buying this girl.

Since she was rescued, nine men have been convicted in this trafficking ring. Devin Smith and Terry Florence are the only two defendants left who have yet to go to trial or enter a plea.

On July 25, the Attorney General's office announced a new indictment against Florence. He's now charged with seven counts of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude and one count of Sexual Exploitation of Children. His charges involve three different victims including the 17-year-old from Missouri.

Often times these victims are bought and sold for sex out of local motels. The 17-year-old was rescued in one in College Park. We've also since learned from warrants she was sold and bought for sex out of multiple motels in Dekalb County including a Motel 6 in Tucker.

Last month, 11Alive reported an 14-year-old girl from Oakwood was rescued from a Holiday Inn also in College Park.

"And it's not just seedy hotels," Dr. Redd explained.

Susan Coppedge, a former federal prosecutor and currently a board member for the Polaris Project which runs the Human Trafficking Hotline knows first hand.

"There was trafficking going on at upstanding, reputable hotel chains, as well as the more seedy establishments. It happens everywhere in Atlanta," Coppedge said.

She added, "Reputable hotel chains such as Marriott have instituted mandatory training programs for their staff so they can identify what sex trafficking and labor trafficking look like."

Coppedge said while law enforcement can go after chains who profit off sex trade happening at their properties. Victims also have an avenue to go after the motels.

"There are increasingly lawsuits under the Federal Trafficking Victim Protection Act, where individuals who have been victims of this crime can sue the hotel chains. So there's reputational harm, there's legal risk, there's financial risk.," she said.



Coppedge added, "And that complements the efforts made by criminal law enforcement, such as the AG's office."

College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers sent a statement to 11Alive since two of the motels mentioned were in their jurisdiction and they were involved in at least one of the rescues.

The College Park Police Department is committed to eliminating the illegal activity taking place at some hotels and motels in our area. We are dedicated to providing the businesses and residents in these areas a safe place to conduct business and live. We will continue to work with our partners to combat human trafficking.