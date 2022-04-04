Young girl shot near Lakewood neighborhood in southwest Atlanta, first responders say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting on Amal Drive late Monday morning. That's near the Lakewood Heights neighborhood and about a mile from Lakewood Stadium in a gated community.
Atlanta Fire officials said a teen was shot multiple times in her arm and shoulder. She was alert, conscious and breathing. A man was pistol whipped, they said.
This investigation just started, so officers do not have any suspect information available.
Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.
