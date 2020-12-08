DEA to announce 'mammoth' heroin bust, 'likely largest ever' in Georgia

ATLANTA — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says it will announce a "mammoth" heroin seizure in Atlanta this afternoon, which they say is "likely to be the largest ever" in Georgia.
The press conference to announce the drug bust will be held at 2 p.m. 11Alive will stream it here and on our YouTube page.
According to a release, the DEA will display evidence seized in the case including "a MAMMOTH quantity of heroin, multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine, multi-pound quantities of marijuana, over $1.5 “mil” in cash and 40 plus firearms."
Officials at the press conference will include Robert J. Murphy, the special agent in charge of the Atlanta DEA office, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung "BJay" Pak, Atlanta FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Hacker and Doraville Police Chief Chuck Atkinson.