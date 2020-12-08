DEA to announce 'mammoth' heroin bust, 'likely largest ever' in Georgia

According to a release, the DEA will display evidence seized in the case including "a MAMMOTH quantity of heroin and more.

ATLANTA — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says it will announce a "mammoth" heroin seizure in Atlanta this afternoon, which they say is "likely to be the largest ever" in Georgia.

The press conference to announce the drug bust will be held at 2 p.m. 11Alive will stream it here and on our YouTube page.

According to a release, the DEA will display evidence seized in the case including "a MAMMOTH quantity of heroin, multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine, multi-pound quantities of marijuana, over $1.5 “mil” in cash and 40 plus firearms."