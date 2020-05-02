SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are working to determine the circumstances of a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene on Peppermill Lane.

Lt. Derrick Rogers of South Fulton Police confirmed that the incident was fatal, but didn't have other details about the situation at this time.

11Alive is working to get more information.

