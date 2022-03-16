Decatur man guilty in string of sex assaults

The 39-year-old assaulted 4 women from 2006 to 2015.

DECATUR, Ga. — A man in Decatur pleaded guilty to several sexual assault crimes against four women that date back to 2006.

Dionte Mapp, 39, pleaded guilty to:

Three counts of kidnapping

Three counts of rape

Two counts of aggravated sodomy

Two counts of aggravated assault

The detectives investigating the string of assaults noticed similarities between the previous early March 2015 assault and the last in June 2015.

Mapp was in the same area when he attacked the third and fourth women. The fourth woman was able to fight, scream and escape. She ran to her boyfriend and described the assault. Her boyfriend then returned to the area to find Mapp. Later, Mapp was located beaten at a hospital.

They confirmed that suspicion when the sexual assault kit came back positive for Mapp's DNA, given a connection with a previous felony conviction in 2007.

All three of the other kits from 2006, 2013, 2015 were also a match for Mapp's DNA, and investigators were able to present the case to a DeKalb County Grand Jury by the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) Taskforce.

Mapp was sentenced to a term of life in prison to serve 35 years in custody. When Mapp is on probation, he must register under sex offender status.

The Georgia Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Task Force (GASAKI) started in 2018 to help solve cold case sexual assaults by testing kits that have gone untested or assisting with any cold sexual assault case.