DeKalb detention officer fired and arrested for shoplifting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A detention officer at the DeKalb Jail was fired on the job after he was arrested on shoplifting charges by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
According to the office, the 38-year-old, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, was stealing merchandise from a Walmart store in Gwinnett County "on several occasions." He was taken into custody at the DeKalb Sheriff's Office before being transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.
The former detention officer faces four counts of theft by shoplifting and was ultimately fired from the office for violation of the law. The 38-year-old had been working as a detention officer at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office since March 2022.