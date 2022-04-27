Man arrested on Delta flight, after allegedly assaulting flight attendant, report says

The first-class passenger said the flight was 'homosexual and that this made him uncomfortable,' according to an NBC report.

ATLANTA — A first-class passenger traveling from Atlanta to Phoenix last week was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a Delta flight attendant and used homophobic slurs, NBC News reported.

In the criminal complaint, obtained by NBC, it said the man was causing problems before takeoff -- refusing to wear a seat belt and not complying with crew members to put his seat upright.

The complaint said that the man became even more upset after an attendant refused to give him a second alcoholic beverage.

The complaint alleges that the passenger threw his ice at the flight attendant while calling the man "queer" and a homophobic slur.

The document states that the man also hit the flight attendant in the chest with a telephone.

When asked what happened, the man told investigators that "the flight was homosexual" and that when he was refused another drink, "he became angry."

"He said that his homophobia may have caused his temper towards the flight attendant to escalate," the document reads.

In a statement to 11Alive on Wednesday, Delta Air Lines said:

"Delta flight 2908 on April 22 from Atlanta to Phoenix was met on arrival by law enforcement following a reported incident involving a customer onboard. Delta has zero-tolerance for unruly behavior and discrimination at our airports and aboard our aircraft and takes all reports of such behavior seriously, especially when directed at our employees. Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and our customers."