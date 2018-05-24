ATLANTA -- A Norcross woman is now behind bars at the jail she was visiting after her dog died in the parking lot.

Deputies charged 46-year-old Connie Gomez of Norcross with aggravated cruelty to animals after her rottweiler died from the high heat in her car after sitting in it for 5 hours.

According to a statement from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, deputies first went to check on her dog, Rambo, after she mentioned him while visiting the jail as a court visitor. He had already died by the time deputies got out to the car in their own parking lot. They said the car's windows were cracked about 1 inch.

Gomez, already at the jail, was then booked as an inmate. Sheriff Butch Conway released a statement on Thursday reminding pet owners to take responsibility for their animals.

“I hope this poor dog’s horrific death reminds pet owners to make responsible choices for their pets,” he said.

