HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are looking for a person of interest in two separate homicides, they said Monday.

Investigators have advised the public to be on the lookout for Donnie Hall. They are warning the public "use caution, subject may be armed."

According to police, there were two homicide scenes in Hampton, Georgia, that "appear to be related and have one victim in each."

Henry County Police Department

They occurred at the 100 block of Carl Parker Drive and the 900 block of Steele Drive, police said.

According to law enforcement, Hall may be driving a white 2006 Ford E-250 van, license tag ATP2548, or a white 2014 Dodg Ram 1500, license tag PKT5337.

Henry County Police asks anyone with information to call 770-957-9121.

