DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Two people, one of whom is a teenager, were shot Sunday night after an argument turned violent at a party.

Police said the victims, ages 26 and 15, were taken to a local hospital with minor wounds to the arm and hand.

Police initially responded to a Texaco at 4943 Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot, but later located both victims at a hotel. The victims were driven to that location after being shot on Snapfinger Woods.

Police are still investigating.

