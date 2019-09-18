DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that a struggle during an arrest is what led to an accidental shooting on Tuesday night in Douglasville.

The GBI was requested by the Douglasville Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol to investigate the officer-involved shooting and use of force.

According to the GBI, the Douglas County F.I.N.D. (Felony, Interception, Narcotics, Detection) Unit and the Georgia State Patrol were assisting with an operation.

While attempting the arrest the man, later identified as 28-year-old Pedro Santillan, the agency said a struggle ensued.

The GBI says a GSP trooper discharged a Taser during the struggle, and a Douglasville police officer accidentally fired his weapon, shooting Santillian.

Santillian was taken into custody and transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Upon release from the hospital, the GBI says Santillian will be held in custody by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on methamphetamine trafficking charges.

A second individual that fled from the scene was also captured and is in custody in the Douglas County Detention Center.

No officers were injured.

The GBI says it will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.

